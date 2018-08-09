Chinese company finishes maintenance of tire plant in Uzbekistan

9 August 2018 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan, Belarus may jointly produce furniture
Economy news 19:41
Nike not going to enter Uzbekistan's textile market? (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:47
Uzbekistan to build modern medical complex in Tajikistan
Economy news 16:10
Wood Mackenzie: LUKOIL to dominate Uzbek oil, gas sector years ahead (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:42
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:03
Latest
SGC more important for US than anti-Iran sanctions: expert
Commentary 20:53
Tajikistan’s president arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:48
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to jointly produce textile products for export to CIS countries
Economy news 20:46
Azerbaijan’s drilling company eyes to expand activity in Bangladesh
Oil&Gas 20:32
Organizing Committee created for 43rd Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku
Politics 20:28
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for additional measures on social protection of population
Politics 19:49
Uzbekistan, Belarus may jointly produce furniture
Economy news 19:41
Azerbaijan setting up Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security
Politics 19:30
Customs contributions to Azerbaijan's state budget up by third
Economy news 19:05