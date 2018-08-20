Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan talks on priorities of activity (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 12:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are working to organize the interregional cooperation forum, as well as hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference in Baku Aug. 20.

“Presently, the priority is for the presidents of the two countries to discuss practical issues,” he said. "These friendly contacts between the presidents of our countries set the tone for the diverse and multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.”

“The current agenda includes the issues of organizing an interregional cooperation forum to be held in Ganja in early October,” Bocharnikov added. “This will be a big meeting with the participation of businessmen, officials, representatives of the corresponding ministries of the regions of our countries. I think the meeting must give another stimulus to the development of our cooperation.”

The ambassador said that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin must also take place till the end of the year.

"This is also one of the tasks, that is, at the first stage of my activity here, that is, until the end of this year," he added. “I said about the state tasks. As for me personally as an ambassador, the task is to establish close contacts with officials and public representatives and also try to get to know the country."

