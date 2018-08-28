Iran's president answers before parliament, calls for unity to battle problems

28 August 2018 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 28

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country is facing sensitive economic conditions at the current juncture, stressing that all problems could be tackled through national unity.

“The only way to solve problems is unity among the three branches (legislative, executive and judicial),” Rouhani said on Tuesday, while speaking before the country's parliament.

Rouhani was attending a parliamentary session to answer lawmakers' questions about his handling of the economy, amid rising prices and unemployment, Tasnim news agency reported on August 28.

Following Iran's growing economic difficulties and the collapse of the Iranian rial, the parliament summoned Rouhani for the first time on Tuesday. Lawmakers questioned the president on topics including the rial's decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

The president said enemies are seeking to create chaos in the country and make people hopeless about the future, calling on all to maintain their unity in face of the plots.

"The economic problems are critical, but more important than that is that many people have lost their faith in the future of the Islamic Republic and are in doubt about its power," the president said.

This is what the enemies are looking for, he said, stressing, "We are not afraid of America or the economic problems. We will overcome the troubles."

Rouhani further vowed to overcome newly reimposed US measures against Tehran, sanctions that he said will only serve to unify the nation.

It was the first time the parliament summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure over Iran's growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers questioned Rouhani on topics including the rial's decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

The president failed to convince the lawmakers on unemployment, currency crisis, smuggling, and recession.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rouhani under fire: Parliament questions president on Iran's economic struggles
Politics 09:22
Iran forces kill two militants, seize 14 near western border
Iran 00:15
Azerbaijan-Iran joint cars to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Moscow
Economy news 27 August 20:28
Azerbaijan-Iran car plant eyes to step up production (Exclusive)
Economy news 27 August 20:04
Armenia in hysterics because of new Moscow-Baku alliance on Caspian Sea
Commentary 27 August 18:12
Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save JCPOA
Politics 27 August 17:37
Latest
Turkey reveals number of ships arriving in country's ports in July 2018
Economy news 12:02
Uzbekistan, Ukraine exchange permits for cargo transportation by road
Uzbekistan 12:02
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to expand functionality of mobile app for drivers (Exclusive)
ICT 12:01
Deepening of relations between Azerbaijan,Germany especially important for Europe
Politics 11:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 28
Business 11:51
French environment minister quits, citing lack of policy progress
Europe 11:51
Uzbekneftegaz hands over its assets to private ownership at public auction
Uzbekistan 11:50
Tender: Government Trading Corporation of Iran to buy raw sugar
Tenders 11:39
Turkish Armed Forces to continue fighting terrorism – defense minister
Turkey 11:29