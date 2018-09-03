Amrahbank makes deposit rates even more attractive

3 September 2018 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 3

Trend:

Starting from 20th of August of current year, Amrahbank has renewed its deposit interest rates and made it even more attractive for customers.

Thus, interest rates for long-term "Leader" and "Guven" types of deposits in national currency increased up to 13,5%. Interest rate of “Avans” type of deposit increased up to 11%.

Deposits offered by Amrahbank are considered the best in terms of profitability and reliability.

Currently Amrahbank offers its clients deposits in national currency with various annual returns terms (monthly, quarterly, semiannually, annually, at the end of the term) and annual interest rates up to 13,5% depending on deposit maturity terms.

All types of deposit provided by Amrahbank are insured by the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev: Military products Azerbaijan purchased from Russia exceed $5B and tend to grow
Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan to implement new project on beekeeping
Economy news 07:05
‘Azerbaijan-Russia friendship and cooperation model turning into more reliable guarantee for regional peace’
Politics 2 September 16:05
Germany’s SAP talks on co-op with banking sectors of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
ICT 2 September 14:00
Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovak, Uzbek counterparts
Politics 2 September 12:48
Compulsory medical insurance to help development of voluntary medical insurance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 September 12:46
Latest
Ilham Aliyev: Military products Azerbaijan purchased from Russia exceed $5B and tend to grow
Politics 14:25
Turkish gas distribution company to rent vehicles via tender
Turkey 13:45
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education opens tender to rent vehicles
Turkey 13:41
Uzbekistan may join Turkic Council
Uzbekistan 13:38
Number of US, EU tourists visiting Iran falls
Business 12:49
UK, Russia buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:48
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:46
Prices for meat products in Kazakhstan increase
Kazakhstan 12:40
Israeli startups raised nearly $300m in August
Israel 12:28