Amrahbank makes deposit rates even more attractive

Starting from 20th of August of current year, Amrahbank has renewed its deposit interest rates and made it even more attractive for customers.

Thus, interest rates for long-term "Leader" and "Guven" types of deposits in national currency increased up to 13,5%. Interest rate of “Avans” type of deposit increased up to 11%.

Deposits offered by Amrahbank are considered the best in terms of profitability and reliability.

Currently Amrahbank offers its clients deposits in national currency with various annual returns terms (monthly, quarterly, semiannually, annually, at the end of the term) and annual interest rates up to 13,5% depending on deposit maturity terms.

All types of deposit provided by Amrahbank are insured by the Deposit Insurance Fund.

