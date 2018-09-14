Mexico intends to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2018

14 September 2018 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Mexico may reach $25 million in 2018, the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores said Sept. 14 at the event dedicated to the Independence Day of Mexico.

He noted that in the period from 1992 to 2014, the annual trade turnover between the two countries averaged as little as $1.2 million, and over the past three years, this figure has increased to $9.6 million.

The ambassador added that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico are expanding more and more.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador-at-large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Gunduz Jafarov noted that relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and many other spheres are developing rapidly.

"The mutual visits are carried out between the countries. The inter-parliamentary relations are also an important area of cooperation. The countries have signed many documents that will further expand the relations," he said.

Jafarov noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the adoption of documents in the Senate of Mexico in 2011 condemning the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the perpetration of the Khojaly genocide.

According to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Mexico in 2017 amounted to $19.3 million. In the first eight months of 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries has amounted to $16.9 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan plans to expand export of pomegranate in 2018
Economy news 19:45
Azerbaijan expects record pomegranate harvest in 2018
Economy news 17:42
Azerbaijan private sector's share in exports
Economy news 17:27
US expert: Armenia’s declaring war against Azerbaijan complicates Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:56
New WHO rep in Azerbaijan appointed
Society 16:32
Regional consulting company enters Azerbaijan's market (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:20
Latest
Uzbekistan, Russia open regular direct bus service for the first time
Uzbekistan 20:53
Assembly of Belarusian mini-tractors can be set up in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20:39
BP acquires 61% stake in PSA contract on development of Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 20:19
Azerbaijan plans to expand export of pomegranate in 2018
Economy news 19:45
How possible increase in US Federal reserve system rate to affect Azerbaijani manat?
Economy news 19:31
Azerbaijan's Delta Telecom to install new Google platforms
ICT 18:58
Belarusian company to supply quarry dump trucks to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 18:00
Azerbaijan expects record pomegranate harvest in 2018
Economy news 17:42
Two Saudi pilots killed in helicopter crash
Arab World 17:38