Operation of Rasht-Astara railway to begin this year

Tehran,Iran,Nov.22

Trend:

Today, with the presence Head of Iran's Management and Planning Organization (MPO) Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht and officials of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the first train on the trial run of the Qazvin-Rasht railway arrived in Rasht from Qazvin province.

Referring to the fact that the train is currently open to carrying cargo, the governor of Gilan province Mostafa Salari said the railway will be officially opened in two months with the presence of the president.

Salari went on to add that with the opening of the railway, 3.8 million passengers and 10 million tons of cargo will be exchanged annually, which, after completing the route from Rasht to Anzali and Rasht to Astara, will be used to its full capacity, RashtPress reported.

“The plan is time-consuming and cost-effective, and its credit is provided, and its operations will begin this year,” he said referring to the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.

“By running the Rasht-Astara railroad, the rail network of the province will connect to the rail network of Azerbaijan, Europe and the Caspian Sea countries,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news