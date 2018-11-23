Ambassador: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan increase trade turnover by over 65% (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

In the first 9 months of 2018, the mutual trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by 65.6 percent, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev told Trend.

"Azerbaijan's exports to Kazakhstan, amounting to almost $36 million, increased by 65.1 percent, while imports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan rose by more than $133 million, showing an increase of 65.8 percent," Issabayev said.

It is worth noting that in April last year, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan instructed the governments to double the volume of mutual trade by 2020.

"I think that by the end of this year we will reach an increase of 85-90 percent and thus, without waiting for 2020, we will fulfill the instructions of our presidents," Issabayev said.

The presidents of the two countries also identified the need to resume the supply of Kazakh grain to Azerbaijan. To fulfill this order, an appropriate working group was created between the ministries of agriculture, under which the parties develop practical mechanisms for increasing the export of Kazakh grain.

"We already have some positive indicators in this matter. For the first 9 months of 2018, more than 200,000 tons of Kazakh grain were delivered to Azerbaijan against 76,500 tons in 2017, " Issabayev said.

The ambassador added that along with the growth of grain exports, there is an increase in the supply of Kazakh rice by 3 times and lentils by 2 times in the volumes of 6,000 and 1,500 tons, respectively.

This year, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan celebrated the 26th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over these years, a fruitful political dialogue has been established and a strong treaty and legal basis has been formed, covering all areas of cooperation and numbering more than 60 documents. Currently, Baku and Astana are developing ties in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, scientific and technical spheres.

The countries also actively cooperate within the framework of such international and regional organizations as the UN, OSCE, OIC, CICA, Turkic Council, CIS, etc.

