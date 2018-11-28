Vegetable oil production in Iran grows 10%

28 November 2018 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran, Europe agree on boosting nuclear cooperation
Nuclear Program 13:27
Iran deputy FM in Algeria to discuss mutual ties
Politics 11:12
Possible that frail US-EU relations affected Iran's foreign currency rate - expert
Finance 09:38
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 09:11
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 09:09
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:52
Latest
SOCAR updates on talks for buying EWE’s Turkish assets
Oil&Gas 13:59
Russia's IrAero opens new direct flight to Fergana
Tourism 13:54
9,000-year-old stone mask discovered in Israel
Israel 13:53
India's Modi and China's Xi aim to build on thaw in ties at G20 meeting
China 13:48
Another terrorist attack prevented in Turkey
Turkey 13:47
PM Bakhtadze: “I voted in favour of Georgia’s peaceful development”
Georgia 13:36
Russia's S7 Airlines opens new direct flight to Uzbekistan
Tourism 13:35
Bridge collapses in Turkey, people trapped under rubble
Turkey 13:32
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus interested in expanding cooperation in light industry
Kyrgyzstan 13:31