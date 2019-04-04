Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs talks opportunities in tourism field

4 April 2019 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The social-economic progress achieved under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev creates new opportunities for the comprehensive development of the tourism sector in the country, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan, said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair (AITF 2019) international exhibition, Trend reports on April 4.

"In the modern world, competition rules in all sectors of the economy fundamentally differ from the rules of the previous years,” he said. “In such conditions, representatives of the tourism sector must keep up with the times, new challenges and requirements to withstand global competition."

Mammadov stressed that today the countries are competing to attract tourists, which is mainly stipulated by such economic priorities as increasing employment and attracting foreign currency to the country.

"In this regard, special importance is attached to the tourism sector at the state level in Azerbaijan,” he said.

“Targeted measures have been recently taken in the country to promote the country's tourism potential at the international level, attract tourists to Azerbaijan, create the modern tourism infrastructure and simplify the visa regime," Mammadov added.

He stressed that the development of entrepreneurship in the country is considered one of the priorities, which is included in the agency’s activity.

"I am confident that as a result of joint efforts, the activity of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the tourism sector will increase and the tourism sector will become one of the leading sectors of the non-oil sector of the economy," Mammadov said.

---

