Azerbaijani confectionery producer planning to export to neighboring country

11 April 2019 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Orelay, an Azerbaijani confectionery manufacturer, is considering to export its products to a new market in the near abroad, a source at the company told Trend.

The company plans to export various types of marmalade, caramel, as well as varieties of chocolate, the source noted.

"At the moment we are negotiating with our partners in Georgia, and we plan to arrange deliveries to this neighboring country by the end of 2019," the sourcce said.

The source added that the company's plans include increasing the volume of exports to the Russian market.

The products manufactured by Orelay have a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of Azerbaijan.

The company uses equipment made in Germany, Turkey and Austria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MatanatNasibova

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani confectionery producer planning to export to neighboring country
Economy 9 April 20:19
Azerbaijani hazelnut producer increases production by 20%
Economy 8 April 21:38
Azerbaijani company sees significant decline in sales in PVC profiles
Economy 8 April 16:46
New duties on food exports introduced in Azerbaijan
Economy 8 April 14:19
Exports via Azerbaijan’s online platform up by over 43%
Economy 2 April 16:54
Azerbaijan increases electricity exports
Economy 1 April 21:24
Latest
OPEC revises down world economic growth forecasts
Oil&Gas 10:31
MP: Hate speech aims at violating negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:24
Sales of foreign currency to Iran’s NIMA system accelerated
Finance 10:23
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 10:17
Armenian diaspora making money on so-called genocide – Turkey’s ruling party
Turkey 10:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan fails to sell all emission of notes
Finance 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
Poultry plant in Azerbaijan to start exporting eggs to Qatar
Economy 09:53
UNEC's young lecturer conducting scientific research at Nord University (PHOTO)
Society 09:44