GM Uzbekistan to start collecting cars in Russia this summer

15 April 2019 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan airways received 4th Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner
Economy 11:00
Uzbekistan, China plan to create joint investment fund
Economy 09:16
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase volume of trade
Economy 09:14
DPRK leader Kim could visit Russia next week - reports
Other News 05:08
Kazakh president Tokayev begins state visit to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 14 April 20:15
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 14 April 19:00
Latest
Gasoline consumption of Iran`s domestic vehicles too high
Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan airways received 4th Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner
Economy 11:00
Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria
Society 10:39
IMF reveals Turkmen GDP forecast for 2019
Finance 10:34
Official: Terrorist groups in occupied Azerbaijani lands posing threat to world
Politics 10:32
Azerbaijan's national air carrier presents new destinations to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh (PHOTO)
Business 10:24
Turkmen ambassador presents credentials to French president
Turkmenistan 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 15
Finance 10:18
PM: Azerbaijan takes active part in global platforms to contribute to int’l peace
Politics 10:13