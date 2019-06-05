Industrial producer prices down in euro area

5 June 2019 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In April 2019, compared with March 2019, industrial producer prices fell by 0.3 percent in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, Trend reports citing Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In March 2019, prices decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained unchanged in the EU28.

In April 2019, compared with April 2018, industrial producer prices rose by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU28.

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in April 2019, compared with March 2019, fell by 1.5 percent in the energy sector, while prices rose by 0.1 percent for intermediate goods, capital goods and durable consumer goods, and by 0.5 percent for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.2 percent.

In the EU28, industrial producer prices fell by 0.4 percent in the energy sector, while prices rose by 0.1 percent for capital goods and durable consumer goods, by 0.2 percent for intermediate goods and by 0.5 percent for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.2 percent.

The largest decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (-1.7 percent), Italy (-1.5 percent) and Sweden (-0.8 percent), while the highest increases were observed in Denmark and Greece (both +1.2%), and Hungary (+0.9 percent).

