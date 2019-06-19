Turkenistan, Belarus discuss consular issues

19 June 2019 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 19

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Belarusian-Turkmen consultations on consular issues were held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Belarus Embassy in Turkmenistan.

On the Belarusian side, Ambassador Oleg Tabanyukhov, Deputy Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country Alexander Ganevich, Consul Vladimir Pasyura participated in the consultations, while on the Turkmen side were the Head of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Annamurat Altyyev, representatives of the State Migration Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, including aspects of consular, legal and visa relations, as well as the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both countries.

The next stage of consular consultations is scheduled to be held in Minsk, specific dates will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

Over 130 bilateral documents have been signed and are working between the two countries, constituting the juridical base of multifaceted cooperation.

