Uzbek Army is strongest in Central Asia

The combat power of the armed forces of Uzbekistan has doubled, and its combat effectiveness has increased by 10-12 percent, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan.

The message of the military department states that the indicators have increased "over the past period" (which one is not specified). The ministry connects their growth with the holding of 230 special tactical exercises and 45 joint events.

Uzbekistan ranks 48th in the Military Strength Ranking for 2019, which is the ranking of the strongest armies in the world.

Its army is considered the strongest in Central Asia.

In this indicator, Uzbekistan is ahead of Kazakhstan (54th place), Turkmenistan (75th place), Kyrgyzstan (91st place) and Tajikistan (94th place). Analysts state that the armed forces of Uzbekistan have about 50,000 people.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan for the first time disclosed state spending on the import of arms and ammunition. In 2018, it amounted to $700,000, which is twice as much as in the preceding year.

