Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects (Exclusive)

1 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Realization of four new projects worth 46.6 billion tenge on the territory of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe industrial zone is being considered, Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation (SEC) Aktobe told Trend.

The source in the SEC stated, that the corporation is interested in realization of projects in the sphere of alternative energy sources.

Thus, one of the projects under consideration is a "green" one and it oversees the launch of wind turbines manufacturing by the United Energy Kazakhstan company. The volume of investments into the project amounts to 33 billion tenge. In addition, some 440 new work places will be created following the launch.

Furthermore, another "green" project is the potential launch of biodegradable bags manufacturing of Tekhnoskaut company. It is planned that the cost of the project will equal 1.5 billion tenge and the number of new work places will amount to 100 places.

The third project which is being considered is the construction of electrosmelting plant by Atlant-Aktobe company. The volume of investment into the project is to be 5.1 billion tenge and the number of new work places is to equal 250 places.

The fourth project under consideration is a launch of the electromechanical products worth seven billion tenge. The project is to be realized by Huaming Smartled Co and 100 new work places are to be created, following the launch.

(1 USD = 385.29 KZT on July 27)

---

