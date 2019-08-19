Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency expands range of services for entrepreneurs

19 August 2019 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Since August 19, Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has begun accepting applications from SMEs for the provision of state support in the study of the domestic market, the agency told Trend.

The main purpose of these services is to provide financial and informational support to SMEs in studying the current state of the domestic market in order to stimulate competitive production, expand production in the private sector, and create new enterprises and facilities producing competitive products.

The application form is available for download via this link. Additional information can be obtained by calling (+99412) 404-04-01.

According to the rules approved by the relevant decree of the head of state, state support for the study of the domestic market will be provided by the Agency for the Development of SMEs.

