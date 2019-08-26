Iran tries to lift economic sanctions

26 August 2019 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran intends to lift economic sanctions, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a press conference, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He said that Iran doesn’t accept sanctions in any way. “The lifting of the sanctions means that the US should take its responsibility,” he said.

He mentioned special activity in Iran’s foreign diplomacy last week, adding that the Islamic Republic did not surrender to the US pressure.

“The Iranian government is doing everything it can to minimize the negative consequences of the US sanctions, but other members should also fulfill their commitments within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” he said.

In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

The 60-day deadline given by Iran to European countries involved ends on September 7 this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's rice imports ban increased domestic price by 20 percent
Business 12:53
Iran to offer for sale 75,000 tons of oil products
Oil&Gas 12:50
Iran suspends agricultural export rules
Business 12:44
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 26
Finance 12:13
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues
Arab World 13:23
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:16
Insurance can become protection tool against counterfeit goods (Exclusive)
Finance 13:04
Tax debts worth over $2M paid in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:59
Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win
Other News 12:59