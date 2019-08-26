Georgian Card JSC receives 3-D secure service certificate

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Card JSC became the first company in Georgia to receive a 3-D Secure certificate, Trend reports referring to the company website.

The 3-D security level allows the user to apply an additional security mechanism for online transactions.

The service is available for VISA, Master Card and American Express bank cards and supported by the proven payment services MasterCard Secure Code and American Express SafeKey tool.

The work of Georgian Card Company was studied by one of the leading European consulting companies in the field of information security. Since 2014, the Georgian Card system has introduced the security service of 3-D payment cards.

Georgian Card is one of the first processing centers in Georgia, that adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). Since 2010, the company has successfully passed the auditing for the compliance with the Global Payment Security Standards.

Consistent adherence to the PCI DSS policy and procedures promotes the Georgian Card as the reliable partner of the member organizations, ensures the secure transactions and protects the cardholders from the misuse of their data, the report said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news