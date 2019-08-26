Georgian Card JSC receives 3-D secure service certificate

26 August 2019 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Card JSC became the first company in Georgia to receive a 3-D Secure certificate, Trend reports referring to the company website.

The 3-D security level allows the user to apply an additional security mechanism for online transactions.

The service is available for VISA, Master Card and American Express bank cards and supported by the proven payment services MasterCard Secure Code and American Express SafeKey tool.

The work of Georgian Card Company was studied by one of the leading European consulting companies in the field of information security. Since 2014, the Georgian Card system has introduced the security service of 3-D payment cards.

Georgian Card is one of the first processing centers in Georgia, that adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). Since 2010, the company has successfully passed the auditing for the compliance with the Global Payment Security Standards.

Consistent adherence to the PCI DSS policy and procedures promotes the Georgian Card as the reliable partner of the member organizations, ensures the secure transactions and protects the cardholders from the misuse of their data, the report said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia develops new project in field of trade
Finance 19:32
Ministry of Environment & Agriculture of Georgia to set up two new structures
Economy 18:23
Share price of two Georgian companies rises on London Stock Exchange
Economy 16:23
German cement producing company to expand activities in Georgia
Economy 15:44
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" held in Georgia's Abkhazia region
Politics 10:53
Latest
Georgia develops new project in field of trade
Finance 19:32
Turkmenistan interested in cooperating with Singapore in textile industry
Economy 19:26
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit decreases
Finance 19:04
Azerbaijani company to produce two new types of cheese
Economy 19:01
Petrol products surplus reaches nearly 2M tons in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 18:53
Baku’s Mysterious Tower (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Turkmen Seydi refinery fulfills plan for product export
Oil&Gas 18:40
Uzbek Bank signs $16M agreements with IsDB Units
Economy 18:33
Azerbaijani company conducts survey on bread quality
Economy 18:26