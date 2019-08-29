Azerbaijan establishes first cooperative in field of viticulture in Shamakhi District (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Within the framework of technical assistance for the implementation of the EU-funded Rural and Regional Development Support Program, a constituent meeting of Maljak Viticulture Production Cooperative was held in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The event was attended by representatives of the ministry, Shamakhi State Center for Agricultural Development, Agricultural Procurement and Supply OJSC, as well as by specialists of the technical assistance project of the aforementioned support program, and members of the cooperative and rural residents.

Speaking at the event, Head of the sector for working with farmers, associations, cooperatives of the Ministry of Agriculture Azer Aliyev and Senior Consultant of the sector Fuad Mammadov provided the participants with detailed information on state support for the process of cooperatives' development.

Representative of Agricultural Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture Ruslan Ismayilov touched upon the advantages created by cooperatives for farmers in marketing products. He also informed the attendees about the support that the company may provide for cooperatives.

It was noted that the establishment of cooperatives serves to solving the difficulties faced by farmers, efficient organization of their activities and reducing costs.

