Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

29 August 2019 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia’s North Ossetia, Trend reports on Aug. 29 referring to the confederation.

The document was signed by Vice President Vugar Zeynalov on behalf of the confederation and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North Ossetia Kazbek Tuganov on behalf of the Chamber.

A group of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North Ossetia is in Azerbaijan on a business visit.

During a meeting held at the confederation, the guests expressed interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan is our neighbor and we know each other," Tuganov said.

Stressing that among other potential partner countries, the preference is given to Azerbaijan, Tuganov added that there is great potential for expanding the ties with the confederation.

During the meeting, the guests made a short presentation of their products and expressed gratification with the negotiations with their Azerbaijani colleagues.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Russia’s North Ossetian entrepreneurs interested in co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijan’s investment company BTB Kapital completes 2018 with loss
Finance 19:01
Companies from Russia’s Saratov region establish business relations in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:53
Companies from Russia’s Moscow region eye to establish business relations in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:52
Azerbaijani company to expand varieties of combi heating systems
Economy 18:48
Companies from Russia’s Vladimir region looking for business partners in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:46
Azerbaijan implementing regional project in field of women’s entrepreneurship
Economy 18:44
Latest
Azerbaijan’s investment company BTB Kapital completes 2018 with loss
Finance 19:01
Export of Turkish goods to OIC member-states exceeds $25B
Turkey 18:58
Companies from Russia’s Saratov region establish business relations in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:53
Companies from Russia’s Moscow region eye to establish business relations in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:52
Fines and penalties for loans on nearly two million borrowers written off in Kazakhstan
Finance 18:49
Azerbaijani company to expand varieties of combi heating systems
Economy 18:48
Companies from Russia’s Vladimir region looking for business partners in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:46
Total capital of Azerbaijan’s BTB Kapital decreases
Finance 18:46
Azerbaijan implementing regional project in field of women’s entrepreneurship
Economy 18:44