Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan

17 November 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A delegation of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) took part in the IX Central Asian Trade Forum in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to the UIET.

The event, attended by heads of companies, representatives from Central and South Asia, Europe and the US, was dedicated to investment and innovative approaches in the fruit and vegetable sector.

Turkmenistan was represented by such companies as Arkadash Gurlushyk, Halal Dogan, Berk Onum, Yigit, Yakyn Dost.

The forum provided an opportunity to demonstrate the export potential, national culture, traditions, tourism potential of countries.

The forum was organized by the USAID Central Asia Competitiveness, Trade and Job Creation (CTJ) project in partnership with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the UN Development Program (UNDP).

