Georgian parliament to discuss Market Surveillance Agency project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian parliament will discuss the project for creation of the Market Surveillance Agency in the country on December 16, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

Reportedly, the agency is expected to be created in the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

This agency will control the production, construction, installation, storage, transportation, turnover, use and disposal of technical facilities.

It will also regulate the supervision of products meeting requirements of relevant technical regulations.

Agency employees will also have leverage over enterprises.

The Agency will not regulate the supervision of products covered by the Food, Veterinary and Plant Protection Code.

The creation of the Market Surveillance Agency is envisaged in the new bill that will require amendments to the Product Safety Code and Free Movement.

