Georgian parliament to discuss Market Surveillance Agency project

14 December 2019 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian parliament will discuss the project for creation of the Market Surveillance Agency in the country on December 16, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

Reportedly, the agency is expected to be created in the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

This agency will control the production, construction, installation, storage, transportation, turnover, use and disposal of technical facilities.

It will also regulate the supervision of products meeting requirements of relevant technical regulations.

Agency employees will also have leverage over enterprises.

The Agency will not regulate the supervision of products covered by the Food, Veterinary and Plant Protection Code.

The creation of the Market Surveillance Agency is envisaged in the new bill that will require amendments to the Product Safety Code and Free Movement.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
26 real estate facilities privatized in Georgia
Business 13:01
Georgian companies close trading positively on London Stock Exchange
Finance 13:00
Electricity prices rise in Georgia
Oil&Gas 13:00
Georgia names largest player of digital and home appliance market
Business 13 December 19:45
Georgia and Ukraine sign agreement to create high-level Strategic Council
Business 13 December 19:03
Georgia notes benefits of Southern Gas Corridor for country (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13 December 18:28
Latest
268 people already applied for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:07
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase oil production
Oil&Gas 16:58
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan - important country in regional processes
Politics 16:47
14,000 tons of apples exported from Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 16:37
Iran’s Karoon Oil & Gas Production Company collects 95% of gas pollutants
Oil&Gas 15:40
9 parties applied for participation in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:20
Iran's Environment Organization bans pre-sale of Iran Khodro due to lack of Euro-5 standard license
Business 15:01
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for comprehensive corrosion survey of fields, pipelines
Tenders 14:51
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh sends letter to MEPs
Politics 14:43