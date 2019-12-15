Czech Republic implements projects on modern technologies in Georgia (Exclusive)

15 December 2019 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic in cooperation with the Czech Embassy in Georgia has implemented projects with focus on modern technologies in Georgia in 2019, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Georgian specialists visit Czechia Republic to learn about the modern technologies and find the opportunities for cooperation, for example, on the project on Smart Cities technologies.

In turn, Czech specialists come to Georgia to discuss options for introducing their technologies with Georgian decision makers.

"There are two projects on water and waste management that are planned to be completed before the end of 2019," the ministry said.

It is also necessary to remind the modern and environmentally friendly project on Spa Complex "Green Resort" in Kobuleti launched as part of Czech-Georgian cooperation, noted the ministry.

"The foundation stone of the Complex was laid in July 2019, and it is expected the first customers will inhabit the complex in the following years", said the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic.

