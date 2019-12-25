Cotton yield growth expected with introduction of modern technologies in Azerbaijan

25 December 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Atena LLC increases milk production
Business 11:00
LUKOIL shows interest in two projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Azerbaijani IT company sums up 2019
ICT 10:56
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika contributes to project "Support for Youth Entrepreneurship" (PHOTO)
Society 10:45
King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president
Politics 24 December 20:41
Municipal elections in Azerbaijan: preliminary results from 92% of polling stations received
Politics 24 December 20:21
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador (PHOTO)
Society 11:02
Azerbaijan’s Atena LLC increases milk production
Business 11:00
Iranian Gas Transmission Company announces tender to buy expansion enclosure
Tenders 11:00
Azerbaijan’s company completing construction of multi-storey complex in Baku
Construction 10:59
Export of Georgian wine keeps rising
Finance 10:59
LUKOIL shows interest in two projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Azerbaijani IT company sums up 2019
ICT 10:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador
Politics 10:55
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika contributes to project "Support for Youth Entrepreneurship" (PHOTO)
Society 10:45