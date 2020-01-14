SOCAR’s another subsidiary opens in Azerbaijan

14 January 2020 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes has registered SOCAR Downstream Management LLC, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Taxes.

The company has been registered at the same address as SOCAR’s head office - 121 H. Aliyev Avenue, Narimanov district, Baku, AZ1029, Azerbaijan.

The legal representative of the company is Turkish citizen - Ilter Mustafa Mesut.

SOCAR Downstream Management LLC with an authorized capital of 1,000 manat ($588) was registered on December 26, 2019.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 14)

