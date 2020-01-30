Azerbaijan's agency to introduce EID tags for cattle

30 January 2020 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan plans to introduce EID (electronic identification) tags for cattle in 2020, Head of agency’s Animal Health Department Galib Abdulaliyev told Trend on Jan. 20.

The goal of identifying cattle is to collect and record information about the type, sex, health status, purpose of breeding, the availability of vaccinations, and the history of diseases of the animal from the moment of its birth.

The collection and accounting of livestock parameters with reference to a specific owner, as well as many other identification methods, are widely used in international livestock practice.

Abdulaliyev noted that the traditional method of identifying animals through tags in Azerbaijan will be used (attaching tags to ears of animals).

Carrying out electronic identification in animal husbandry will make it possible to track the genetic line of animal breeding throughout their lives, purposefully organize breeding work, identify and control food safety risks along the food chain, and also carry out veterinary measures against diseases, Abdulaliyev said.

Identification will facilitate the implementation of veterinary control of animals in accordance with international standards.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR Turkey started to get results of its investments in 2019 (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:27
Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake
Politics 14:37
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 14:35
Some functions on Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways website to be temporarily unavailable
Society 14:22
Latest
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 16:05
India reports its first case of coronavirus
Other News 16:02
SOCAR reps visit Odessa Port Plant in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan's largest copper producer increases copper output
Business 15:48
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd company opens tender on supply of logging cable, ropes
Turkmenistan 15:48
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy propane
Tenders 15:46
Uzbekistan to introduce new smart gas meters
ICT 15:40