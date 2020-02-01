Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia

1 February 2020 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan
Business 13:18
National Bank of Georgia forecasts inflation decline
Finance 12:47
USAID launches program on supporting youth, women entrepreneurship in Georgia
Business 12:23
Georgian company expands product range under Nena brand
Business 12:06
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Uzbekistan
Business 12:00
CENN to set up modern strawberry greenhouse in Georgia
Business 11:34
Latest
Interest in winter tourism increasing in Azerbaijan
Tourism 14:05
Ashgabat, Delhi discuss TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 13:58
Turkmenistan intensifies preventive measures in connection with threat of coronavirus
Turkmenistan 13:35
Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak
US 13:30
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan
Business 13:18
Azerbaijani Bollug company to expand range of confectionery
Business 13:09
Azerbaijan signs several intergovernmental documents with Ukraine (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 13:09
National Bank of Georgia forecasts inflation decline
Finance 12:47
SHTA channel for humanitarian trade with Iran launched
Business 12:42