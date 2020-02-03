No serious problems for Turkish business in Georgia

3 February 2020 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkish business in Georgia does not face serious problems, said Osman Turan, head of the Association of Georgian and Turkish Businessmen after the meeting of the Investors Council in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The meeting of the Investors Council, chaired by Prime Minister of Georgia Georgi Gahariya, was held on February 3, 2020.

As reported, the meeting participants discussed the general business environment in the country, as well as issues related to investments in energy and infrastructure.

“Our Association attended the meeting for the first time, and I am very pleased with this,” Osman Turan said.

“We had a delay in issuing permits for the construction of infrastructure, and the relevant structures announced that they would take the necessary measures. Overall, Turkish business in Georgia does not face serious problems,” said Osman Turan.

---

