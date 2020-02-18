Mikayil Jabbarov: Association of Jewelers expected to be created in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

An association of jewelers is expected to be created in Azerbaijan, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a press conference on "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities", Trend reports.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that it is necessary to create the Association of Jewelers of Azerbaijan in order to continue providing serious support for jewelry in the country.

It was also noted that certain steps have been taken towards the development of this sphere and a working group on the matter will be created.

The minister noted that one of the main tasks of Ministry of Economy as part of the country's socio-economic development is to ensure medium and long-term competition of small and medium-sized enterprises in all areas.

"From the prism of today's event, this is reflected in tasks such as the development of precious metals mining in general and the jewelry business in particular," Jabbarov said.

A press conference on the topic "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities" is underway in Baku on Feb. 18. The event is attended by the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, as well as local entrepreneurs involved in the jewelry business.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili