Iran's Central Insurance Company outlines main objectives

Business 17 March 2020 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Central Insurance Company outlines main objectives
Turkish ministry announces logistics center completion date in Van province
Turkish ministry announces logistics center completion date in Van province
New Coca-Cola plant to open in Georgia
New Coca-Cola plant to open in Georgia
Georgia plans to begin construction of deep-sea pier
Georgia plans to begin construction of deep-sea pier
Latest
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation comments on cancellation of competitions as part of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku Society 17:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in socio-economic sphere Finance 17:25
Production of industrial products increases in Azerbaijan Business 17:18
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 17:18
ExxonMobil to significantly reduce capital, operating expenses Oil&Gas 17:01
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries Europe 17:00
Turkmenistan slightly increases imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 16:48
Prisoners in Iran temporarily released due coronavirus Iran 16:41
Volkswagen says diesel scandal has cost it 31.3 billion euros Europe 16:34
Turkish ministry announces logistics center completion date in Van province Turkey 16:32
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million US 16:29
IMF Mission Chief for Georgia talks about coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 16:24
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture announces tender for mechanisms repair Tenders 16:16
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist talks hygienic measures against coronavirus Society 16:09
Another resident of Uzbekistan infected with COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:06
Equinor establishing temporary corporate project in response to coronavirus Oil&Gas 16:02
Iran's Central Insurance Company outlines main objectives Business 16:00
Azerbaijan's embassy in Hungary to organize charter flight from Budapest Politics 15:59
National Bank of Georgia simplifies lending rules for individuals Finance 15:54
Georgia closes ski resorts to prevent coronavirus spread Georgia 15:49
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters: Entry to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron region limited Society 15:45
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant talks new industrial product Business 15:41
Azerbaijani President allocates additional funds for improvement of water supply in 21 residential areas in Barda Politics 15:38
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 15:38
Huawei helps Uzbekistan battle coronavirus spread ICT 15:33
SOCAR's Star Oil Refinery Complex talks oil processing Oil&Gas 15:33
Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city closed off for entrance amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 15:32
Turkey's export of steel to China exceeds up Business 15:26
Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance Fund talks on functionality of agricultural insurance Economy 15:24
Kazakhstan introduces quarantine regime in cities amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 15:20
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up Turkey 15:19
Georgia increases electricity consumption Oil&Gas 15:18
Turkmengaz state concern announces international tender for supply of equipment Tenders 15:16
London public transport to run reduced service due to coronavirus Europe 15:14
Coronavirus cases keep increasing in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:14
Turkish crude producer to rent vehicles via tender World 15:11
Iran's Central Bank allocates funds to import medicine and medical equipment Business 15:10
U.N. confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees Europe 15:10
WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff Europe 15:08
Abu Dhabi's Etihad adds cargo flights as coronavirus batters passenger demand Arab World 15:07
Production of Iran's Ilam gas processing plant increases Oil&Gas 15:06
Parliament’s committee chairman: Azerbaijan closely collaborates with WHO in fight against coronavirus Society 15:01
Azerbaijani MP talks about dissemination of info on coronavirus-related issues Politics 14:55
Central Bank takes measures to mitigate impact of coronavirus on Uzbekistan Finance 14:44
Iranian health minister asks for help Iran 14:37
MP: Quarantine of cities in Iran debatable, but creates conflict Iran 14:35
Georgia plans to start production of face masks Business 14:32
Analyst: Ties with Armenia won't bring economic benefits to Serbia Politics 14:27
Georgia’s national external debt decreases Finance 14:27
PM: Services of passenger mini-buses to be banned in Georgia Transport 14:22
Sri Lanka bans all incoming flights for two weeks to combat coronavirus Other News 13:56
Kazakhstan's capital could be closed due to sharp increase in coronavirus cases detected Kazakhstan 13:55
SOCAR MARINE to start operating in Turkey’s domestic marine fuel sales market Oil&Gas 13:50
Iran's health minister talks urgent coronavirus-related measures Iran 13:49
Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan suspends visa issuance process Society 13:49
Exhibition of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan opens in Ashgabat Turkmenistan 13:46
Germany sets aside 50 million euros to repatriate stranded tourists Europe 13:41
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee talks restrictions for passage of freight vehicles Society 13:36
Indonesia confirms 38 more coronavirus cases, total rises to 172 Other News 13:35
Philippines reports 45 new coronavirus infections Other News 13:35
Turkey decreases export of electrical goods to China Turkey 13:34
Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden appeals to compatriots due to coronavirus (PHOTO) Politics 13:33
Uber suspends pooled rides in U.S., Canada to limit coronavirus spread US 13:31
Iran to put up oil products on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 13:28
Turkey's export of steel to India down Turkey 13:23
Azerbaijani parliament approves fines for violation of hygiene and quarantine regime Society 13:22
Azerbaijani MP: citizens must strictly follow instructions of Operational headquarters Society 13:17
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education talks rumors on educational process suspension Society 13:15
Belarus starts refining Azerbaijani oil bought from SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:02
Clinical Medical Center: No coronavirus revealed among 46 Azerbaijani citizens Society 13:00
Number of transactions at Turkmenistan's state commodity exchange disclosed Business 12:56
Number of infected people in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 12:50
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance! ICT 12:37
UK to unveil more business support as coronavirus bites Europe 12:34
France to mobilize 45 billion euros as economy slumps 1% in 2020 Europe 12:31
Budapest Airport says only Hungarians allowed entry from Tuesday Europe 12:30
Airbus to suspend production in France and Spain Europe 12:24
German minister expects coronavirus crisis to last until end of May Europe 12:22
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker: Sessions of committees, commissions to be suspended Politics 12:20
Uzbekistan brings back citizens from Moscow Transport 12:16
Georgia confirms 34 cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:11
Trade balance remains positive in Azerbaijan Finance 12:09
Azerbaijan creates new information system to improve efficiency in public administration Politics 12:02
3 more cases of coronavirus infection detected in Azerbaijan Society 11:58
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for construction work Tenders 11:50
Iran intends to sign contract with Azerbaijan, Turkey in area of insurance Finance 11:44
Azerbaijan's export of vegetable oils significantly up Business 11:42
Turkey’s exports of cement to Uzbekistan down World 11:39
Iranian President inaugurates Hemmat-Karaj freeway Transport 11:36
Obligations of entrepreneurs to be simplified in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus Economy 11:29
Number of people under quarantine in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 11:27
Ban on import of ethanol lifted in Iran Business 11:17
More coronavirus cases reported in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:05
Details of deals concluded on Uzbek Commodity Exchange revealed Business 10:57
Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 10:51
IEA makes forecasts on impact of lower oil prices on producers Oil&Gas 10:47
Iranian currency rates for March 17 Finance 10:43
Coronavirus cases count doubles in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:37
About 250 Azerbaijani citizens arrive in Baku from Istanbul Society 10:29
New Coca-Cola plant to open in Georgia Construction 10:27
All news