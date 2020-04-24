BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan has sufficient grain reserves, Director of the Agrarian Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture Firdovsi Fikretzade said, Trend reports.

The director of the center noted that currently, the country has no problems with grain supplies, and dependence on imports of food-grade wheat has remained no more than 40-50 percent for a long time.

"There are two ways for states to form their food resources. The one implies that the state has natural resources; in our case, this is our potential to be self-sufficient in the production of potatoes and vegetables. In another case, when environmental conditions do not allow growing some products, the state sets up an infrastructure for creating and storing strategic resources,” Fikretzade added.

“An infrastructure for storing grain reserves with the volume of about 1.5 million tons, both in the private and public sectors, has been created in the country. Azerbaijan has large facilities grain processing. Flour-grinding industry has been formed, which supplies with large batches of food-grade wheat to the domestic market and has sufficient storage reserves,” the director noted.

Since the beginning of 2020, Azerbaijan has enough reserves in warehouses and the overall situation is stable, he added.

“We have good forecasts for food production for the beginning of the season, since the necessary warehouse infrastructure and processing industry have been formed,” Fikretzade concluded.