Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park starts production of disinfection tunnels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP) LLC, which is a resident of the Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC, has begun production of disinfection tunnels, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the STP and Smarthome companies have begun the joint production of a disinfection tunnel. Elsmart electronic system for this equipment was developed at the STP’s Electrical Equipment Plant (EEP).

“These disinfection tunnels can be used not only during a pandemic, but also for the prevention of seasonal bacteria and viruses, as well as for the prevention of future infectious diseases. Disinfection tunnels will be sold both on the local and foreign markets,” the message said.

Sumgayit Technologies Park commissioned in December 2009 is a complex of big plants specializing in various fields of production.

Being a unique project in the region, STP fully meets the demand of the domestic market and is capable to export a sufficient amount of products to the foreign market.

Previously, the plant produced 10, 35, 110, 220 kV cables.

Since 2016, the enterprise started the first-ever production of 500 kV cables in Azerbaijan’s industry.

The plant has been provided with the modern German equipment.

Presently, STP residents include 12 plants and more than 30 production sites provided with the latest technological equipment produced in Europe and Japan. Some 2,000 people work there.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva