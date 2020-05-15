Turkmenistan sends request to join WTO as observer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan has sent a request to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) as an observer, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution on the entry of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organization as an observer at regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat on May 15, 2020.



The document was sent to the Director-General of the WTO Roberto Azevedo. According to the WTO procedures, the issue of accepting Turkmenistan to the WTO as an observer will be considered during the successive session of the WTO General Council which will be held in the near future.



During an online meeting of the officers of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva with experts from the WTO held on May 5, 2020, it was noted that Turkmenistan's national economy will further develop by getting the observer status in WTO.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva