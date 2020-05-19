Kazakhstan joins arrangement for public health events prevention in civil aviation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has joined Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA), Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The committee said that Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC has been working for some time with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and World Heath Organization (WHO) experts on disease transmission by air and as a result Kazakhstan was asked to join CAPSCA, which is a voluntary International body set up by ICAO and WHO, to address the disease transmission risk.

Currently, CAPSCA experts are discussing measures to restore passenger traffic in the context of the spread of COVID-19. CAPSCA's Continuing Operations meetings have been held on a regular basis online with civil aviation stakeholders in close collaboration with WHO, public health authorities and ICAO focal points. Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has appointed one of its medical teams and an operational expert to join these forums.

Peter Griffiths, General Director of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan said that when working on global issues; participation in bodies set up to provide a forum for discussing these measures is essential.

CAPSCA is a project created by ICAO in 2006 following the SARS crisis, with a mandate to manage public health activities in civil aviation.

