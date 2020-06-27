Kazakhstan, Russia agree on joint construction of Baiterek complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on the main issues regarding Baiterek joint project, Trend reports with reference to the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS.

The Baiterek project oversees construction of the Baiterek complex at the base of a number of already existing Baikonur Cosmodrome sites in Kazakhstan. According to a preliminary agreement, Russia is to be responsible for the rocket construction, whereas Kazakhstan takes the responsibility for construction of the infrastructure.

The agreements were reached during a meeting of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin and ROSCOSMOS Director General Dmitry Rogozin.

The ROSCOSMOS report said that basic issues of launching the Baiterek joint project were agreed upon during the meeting. The agreements provide for the creation of the Soyuz-5 launch complex at Baikonur.

Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city is the administrative and living center of major Baikonur Cosmodrome. The city and the Cosmodrome together create a Baikonur complex, which Russia is renting from Kazakhstan till 2050.

