Economy Minister: Azerbaijan's imports decline by 5 percent during COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The decline of Azerbaijan’s imports during the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to about 5 percent, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the statement at a press conference on June 30.

He added that the country is also observing the decline in its export operations.

“The falling oil prices on the world market have affected the export as well. The cost of our exporting products exceeds the cost of imports,” said Jabbarov.

The minister noted that it’s too early to talk about how the pandemic harms the economy, as the process of its evaluating is continuing.