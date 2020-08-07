Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company discloses its production volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The production of sponge iron, crude steel and pellets of the Iranian Mobarakeh Steel Company increased by 14.6 percent, 4.8 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively in the third month of the current year (May 21-June 20, 2020) compared to the same month last Iranian year, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the report, the company produced 2.27 million tons of raw steel, 2.44 million tons of sponge iron and 1.92 million tons of pellets in the third month.

"The company's sales of crude steel increased by 496 percent during the third month compared to the same month last Iranian year. The company's sales amounted to 19.9 trillion rials (about $475 million) in the third month.

The company's sales value of cold steel and galvanized products amounted to 36 trillion rials (about $857 million) and this is an increase of 50 percent compared to the same month last Iranian year, according to the report.

"In total, the company's sales were 79.8 trillion rials (about $1.9 billion) in the third month. This is an increase of 25.8 percent compared to the same month last Iranian year," the report said.