Kazakhstan's export to Poland slightly down amid COVID-19

Business 9 August 2020 18:38 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's export to Poland slightly down amid COVID-19
Gov't allows 101 Georgian citizens to enter Turkey
Gov't allows 101 Georgian citizens to enter Turkey
Doctor infected with COVID-19 working in several clinics in Gori and Tbilisi
Doctor infected with COVID-19 working in several clinics in Gori and Tbilisi
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries
Latest
2 civilians killed, 5 troopers injured as blast rocks western edge of Kabul city Other News 20:02
Weekly review of key developments in financing, agricultural sector of Azerbaijan Business 19:01
Gov't allows 101 Georgian citizens to enter Turkey Georgia 18:52
Pandemic fuels e-commerce boom in Turkey Turkey 18:50
Kazakhstan's export to Poland slightly down amid COVID-19 Business 18:38
Iran's South Pars Gas Company begin repairs Oil&Gas 18:38
1 dead, at least 20 injured in Washington D.C. shooting US 18:31
Weekly review of events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 17:41
Presidential election in Belarus declared valid Other News 17:40
Production of major Iranian steel companies up Business 16:53
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Markazi Province increases Business 16:51
Prime Minister of India to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands 10th August Other News 16:46
India begins examination of plane's black box after deadly crash Other News 16:38
Doctor infected with COVID-19 working in several clinics in Gori and Tbilisi Georgia 16:27
5 killed, dozens injured in Istanbul bus crash Turkey 16:21
Kyrgyzstan's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surpasses 31,820 Kyrgyzstan 16:15
"TurAz Qartalı - 2020" exercises continue with participation of helicopters (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:44
5.1-magnitude quake shakes west of Iran Iran 15:21
Azerbaijan launches tobacco drying enterprise in Tovuz district (FOTO) Economy 14:33
Iran declares amount of investment in Bushehr port Business 14:32
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 9 Society 14:31
Azerbaijan reports 308 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 14:27
Samsung remains most-used mobile device in Azerbaijan ICT 13:39
Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP boosts its production Oil&Gas 13:38
US expert: Development of Amulsar mine causes tremendous pollution of fresh-water resources in Caucasus Politics 12:56
Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 12:55
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries Georgia 12:55
COVID-19-like pneumonia affected over 1,000 more Kazakhstanis, killing 15 Kazakhstan 12:43
Turnout at Belarus presidential election reaches 45.33% Other News 12:42
Iran discloses volume of wheat purchased in Ardabil Province Business 12:38
Azerbaijani government to support entrepreneurs in digital infrastructure dev't Economy 12:35
Iran reveals value of exports via Kermanshah Province to Iraq Business 12:31
Special Forces Units also involved in first stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:06
Saffron to be auctioned in Iran Business 11:48
Azerbaijan reveals daily crude oil production for July 2020 Oil&Gas 11:40
Early voting turnout at 41.7% in Belarus Other News 11:02
Iranian currency rates for August 9 Finance 10:24
Polling stations at Belarus presidential election open at 8:00 Other News 10:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:34
Export of steel from Turkey abroad in 1H2020 shrinks Turkey 09:31
Geostat reveals inflation rates in Georgia in June 2020 Business 09:26
South Africa's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 10,000 Other News 09:04
EU Ambassador: Uzbekistan is one of key countries in Europe-Asia Connectivity Strategy Business 08:40
New COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan in past day Kazakhstan 08:15
Esper: U.S. will cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 'less than 5,000' US 07:44
Law enforcers regain control of Beirut’s center, ministries captured by protesters Arab World 07:13
Chinese mainland reports 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:29
Ukraine president says Kyiv staying out of U.S. internal politics, elections Other News 05:51
U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million US 05:12
Twitter, TikTok held preliminary talks about potential combination: WSJ ICT 04:33
Brazil surpasses 100,000 deaths, 3 mln cases of COVID-19 Other News 03:57
Trump signs orders to extend certain COVID-19 relief after Congress fails to reach deal US 03:18
Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 239,622 in total Turkey 02:39
Czech apartment fire kills 11, including three children Europe 02:01
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 12 to 4,572 - crisis center Russia 01:15
WHO reports one-day surge in coronavirus cases by over 284,000 World 00:31
Plane crashes in Portuguese-Spanish joint fire operation, one killed Europe 8 August 23:57
Lebanese PM says only way out of crisis is holding early elections: statement Arab World 8 August 23:28
Over 230 injured in Beirut protests - Lebanese Red Cross Society Arab World 8 August 22:55
Ireland reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early May Europe 8 August 22:21
Beirut explosion death toll rises to 158, over 6,000 injured: Health ministry Arab World 8 August 21:56
Android goes on being most popular operation system in Azerbaijan ICT 8 August 21:47
Turkey records decline in carpet export in 1H2020 Turkey 8 August 21:28
Official: Epidemiological situation in Georgia is manageable and under control Kazakhstan 8 August 21:24
Iranian mayors express readiness to help Beirut after blast Politics 8 August 21:24
Kazakhstan sends military medical team to Lebanon after Beirut blast Kazakhstan 8 August 21:23
Protesters storm Lebanon's Foreign Ministry Arab World 8 August 20:58
Oil spill threatens ecological disaster as Mauritius declares emergency Other News 8 August 20:49
Belarus reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 68,738 Other News 8 August 20:28
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore Politics 8 August 19:42
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle Armenians from Middle East to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions Politics 8 August 19:37
Iran declares amount of funds to be paid for construction of Ardabil-Mianeh railway Transport 8 August 19:17
Iran Red Crescent delivers 15 tons of food to Lebanon Red Cross Society 8 August 19:05
Turkey to allocate Port of Mersin for Beirut's use, top Turkish official says Turkey 8 August 18:50
PM Gakharia: Georgia ready for NATO membership Georgia 8 August 18:36
Libya reports 200 new COVID-19 cases Other News 8 August 18:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7) Finance 8 August 17:18
Iran announces balance of bank loans Finance 8 August 17:17
Total COVID-19 recoveries number exceeds 30,000 in Azerbaijan Society 8 August 17:04
Uzbekistan's capital to establish co-op with Japan's Nagoya city Business 8 August 16:56
Georgia becomes net importer of apples in 2019/2020 season Business 8 August 16:42
Iran's parliament to review stock exchange, foreign currency rates Business 8 August 16:41
Ferrero to purchase hazelnuts from Georgian Hazelnut Producers Association Business 8 August 16:32
Number of trucks under repair in Iran announced Business 8 August 16:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7) Finance 8 August 15:38
Uzbekistan drills new well at gas field in country's Bukhara region Oil&Gas 8 August 15:35
Turkmengas announces tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 8 August 15:31
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex opens tender for gasoline purchase Tenders 8 August 15:31
Kazakhstan, Switzerland trade turnover plummets during COVID-19 Business 8 August 15:30
Azerbaijan's fund reveals amount of compensations paid to depositors of liquidated banks Finance 8 August 15:26
Transit-oriented development centers to be established in Iran Business 8 August 15:24
France becomes main supplier of natural butter to Uzbekistan Business 8 August 15:21
Gasification of new settlements carried out in Turkmenistan's Lebap region Oil&Gas 8 August 15:14
Assistant to president: Establishing of Azerbaijan Investment Holding - big step Politics 8 August 15:06
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 8 August 15:02
Nokia's new CEO working on setting strategy in 'dream job' Other News 8 August 14:38
Current epidemiological situation not safe enough for weddings - assistant to president Society 8 August 14:31
Ministry: Georgia sees increase in export price of blueberries Business 8 August 14:24
Iran reveals number of enterprises to commission in Bushehr Province Business 8 August 14:18
TABIB: Visits of foreign doctors to Azerbaijan arranged on basis of interstate agreements Society 8 August 14:14
All news