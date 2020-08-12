Georgia sees increase in fish production

Business 12 August 2020 21:47 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia sees increase in fish production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Fish production in Georgian aquaculture holdings equaled 2,464.7 tons in 2019, which is 3.5 percent more compared to the previous year, Trend reports referring to the National Statistic Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to the statistical data, production of Cyprinidae reached 1,012.7 tons (23.9 percent more compared to the previous year), of Sturgeons - 97.3 tons (29.7-percent growth), and production of Siluridae equaled 14.3 tons (increase by 13.5 percent).

In turn, the production of Salmonidae stood at 1,339.8 tons, which 9.2 percent less compared to the same period of previous year. Rainbow trout has the highest share (98.7 percent) in Salmonidae production.

In Cyprinidae production, 47.4 percent account for Common carp and Mirror carp production, 39.1 percent - for Silver carp and Bighead carp, and 13.3 percent - for Grass carp.

Last year, Kakheti was the leading region in the production (35.1 percent), followed by Shida Kartli (30.3 percent), and Guria – 10.1 percent, with 24.4 percent accounting for other regions.

In 2019, the average price of 1 kg Rainbow trout at the gate of farm (producer price) amounted to 9.6 lari ($3.14). The average annual price of Common carp and Mirror carp equaled 7.8 lari ($2.55), of Grass carp - 6.3 lari ($2.06), and of Silver carp and Bighead carp - 4 lari ($1.31).

The average annual price of Russian sturgeon and Siberian sturgeon amounted to 24.9 lari ($8.16) , while for Wels catfish – 16.1 lari ($5.27).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's steel import from Turkey slumps amid coronavirus pandemic
Kazakhstan's steel import from Turkey slumps amid coronavirus pandemic
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan
Uzbekistan allocates significant funds for modernization of agriculture
Uzbekistan allocates significant funds for modernization of agriculture
Loading Bars
Latest
Greece registers 262 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally Europe 22:41
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia up in 1H2020 Turkey 21:51
Iran discloses volume of red meat production Business 21:50
Georgia sees increase in fish production Business 21:47
Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs receiving second lump sum payment Economy 21:38
Kazakhstan's steel import from Turkey slumps amid coronavirus pandemic Turkey 21:37
Turkey unveils seven-month figures on cargo shipment via its ports Turkey 21:08
National Bank of Georgia talks negative impact of COVID-19 on country's economy Business 19:11
Reconstruction works of Georgian Gardabani TPP to be completed in September Oil&Gas 19:08
Azerbaijan, Russia developing new project in agricultural machine-building Business 19:06
Georgian Kula canning company starts supplying products under new brand Business 19:05
Opening of Afghanistan bank's branch in Iran's Chabahar requires better preparation Transport 19:05
Galt & Taggart: Price drop observed in Georgian real estate market Business 18:49
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan Business 18:44
Turkey reveals seven-month number of trailers, containers shipped through its ports Turkey 18:38
Georgia to harvest huge high-quality nut crop in 2020 Business 18:36
Uzbekistan allocates significant funds for modernization of agriculture Business 18:31
Kazakhstan’s foreign exchange reserves increase as gold prices go up Business 18:23
Uzbekistan plans to create automated irrigation areas in Jizzakh, Syrdarya regions Construction 18:21
Nearly 80 foreign citizens to return from Georgia to their countries of residence Transport 18:19
Turkey unveils volume of exports of electrical goods during seven months Turkey 17:55
Largest share of re-export of cars from Georgia falls on Azerbaijan Business 17:51
TOP-15 Azerbaijani banks disclose their 1H2020 assets Finance 17:51
Electricity production increases in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 17:51
Purchase of wheat resume in eleven counties of Iran's Lorestan Province Business 17:50
Iran to sign new contracts in oil sector Oil&Gas 17:45
Steel export from Turkey to int'l markets drops Turkey 17:44
Uzbekistan gradually abandons lockdown Transport 17:31
Azerbaijan's Gunay Sigorta insurance company to raise its authorized capital Finance 17:26
New irrigation lines to be commissioned in Iran Business 17:25
Turkmenistan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 17:22
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran's Ardabil Province disclosed Business 17:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 15 Oil&Gas 17:20
Turkmenistan increases export of clothing to EAEU countries Business 17:19
German government to help implement smart traffic light system in Georgia Business 17:18
Uzbekistan records increase in number of natural monopolies Uzbekistan 17:18
Microsoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10 US 17:16
Azerbaijani scientist talks underground water channels under Armenian occupation Society 17:11
Kazakhstan’s June crude oil production down month-on-month Economy 17:08
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to buy power spares via tender Tenders 17:07
PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of ropeway equipment Tenders 17:05
Kazakhstan increases trade with Hungary despite COVID-19 Business 17:04
Georgia reveals volume of state property sales in 1H2020 Finance 17:01
Ukrainian companies seek to expand their presence in Turkmen market Business 16:59
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 202 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:37
UAE ambassador: Intensive discussions underway for Masdar’s solar project in Azerbaijan Politics 16:20
Norway to quarantine more travellers as COVID-19 rises Europe 16:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls in Iran Finance 16:17
Nearly 283,000 PCR tests conducted in Georgia since COVID-19 outbreak Georgia 16:17
Equinor processing seismic data of Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara Oil&Gas 16:09
Apple supplier Foxconn's profit beats view, sees smartphone demand off lows US 16:09
Azerbaijani minister: Specific, serious tasks set to ensure efficient use of water resources (PHOTO) Economy 16:07
S&P Global Ratings updates ratings of Uzbek Xalq Bank Finance 15:58
Kazakhstan to gradually resume flights on more int'l routes Business 15:57
Iran issues regulations for online business ICT 15:55
France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn Europe 15:53
Half-year rail freight operations from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan announced Transport 15:47
Equinor reveals details about JV with SOCAR Oil&Gas 15:45
Iran reveals volume of foreign investment Finance 15:40
President Ilham Aliyev viewed new TX London taxis delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Politics 15:36
Georgia hosting over 750 foreign tourists Transport 15:33
EBRD to support renovation of 10 metro stations in Georgian capital Business 15:31
Malaysian company to establish caustic soda production in Uzbekistan Construction 15:31
Russia's Tatarstan Investment Dev't Agency talks tasks of Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 15:22
Iran reveals volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers Business 15:18
Zarif: Iran not accept any plan to change its nuclear program Nuclear Program 15:18
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's National Security Strategy - like fake history textbook Politics 15:14
SOCAR Turkey reveals gas sale plans of Bursagas, Kayserigas Oil&Gas 15:12
Emergency services attend derailed train in Scotland Europe 14:59
Kazakhstan's Tengiz expansion project progress revealed as of 1H2020 Oil&Gas 14:55
Crude production down at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field year-on-year Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan's FM: We support political settlement of Karabakh conflict through negotiations Politics 14:41
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey serves development of region - foreign minister Politics 14:40
Iran discloses Qom Province's export details Business 14:35
Iran reports over 2,500 new coronavirus cases Society 14:35
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan boost trade turnover Business 14:29
Turkish high-ranked military officials arriving in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises Politics 13:59
UK says trade talks with U.S. continue to make positive progress Europe 13:53
Azerbaijan's AzEduNet provides unlimited internet, technical support services to schools ICT 13:49
Iran launches production of aircraft engine parts Business 13:48
Steam units of TPPs to be built in Iran Oil&Gas 13:47
Turkmenistan reveals amount of products manufactured at its expanded clay plant Finance 13:45
COVID-related crises to exacerbate challenges Kazakhstan already faces in energy sector Oil&Gas 13:23
Uzbek bank establishes cooperation with Japanese JCB International Finance 13:19
Iran announces employment data in industrial parks Business 13:14
Prices on Azerbaijani oil fluctuate Finance 13:09
Turkmenistan switching to environmentally friendly technologies in industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:06
SOCAR Turkey’s IPO postponed Oil&Gas 12:58
Central Bank of Azerbaijan launches instant payment system in test mode Finance 12:55
Smartphone shipments in China plunge 35% in July Other News 12:53
Uzbekistan expands banking service infrastructure Finance 12:44
Georgian Khashuri bypass road to open in second half of August Construction 12:44
Central Bank of Iran talks ways to eliminate budget deficit Finance 12:41
Iran provides cheap home appliances to low-income families Business 12:37
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to improve water use efficiency Construction 12:31
Acting Industry, Mine & Trade minister's appointment not approved by Iranian parliament Politics 12:26
Azerbaijani FM gives interview to Turkish TV channel Politics 12:17
Batteries disposal venture may be launched in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Business 12:12
Gold price in Azerbaijan drastically falls Finance 12:06
All news