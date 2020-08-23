New fruit, vegetable preserve factory opens in eastern Georgia

A new fruit and vegetable preserve factory has opened in the eastern Georgian region of Kakheti, employing15 people, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Agricultural cooperative Alazani has opened the factory in Sighnaghi municipality with funds from the United Agro Project. Over 1 million GEL ($325,732/€276,243) has been invested in the factory.

The new factory is capable of preserving 1000 tonnes of various fruits and vegetables per year, which will be sold on local markets.

82 new factories have been financed in the region within the United Agro Project since 2013.