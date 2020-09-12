Turkey-China trade turnover grows in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

The trade turnover between Turkey and China rose by $616.2 million in June 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, which has exceeded $2 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Turkish exports to China in the reporting month made up $220 million, while imports from China equaled $1.8 billion, the ministry said.

From January through June 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries surged by $1.13 billion compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $10.9 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s exports to China over the first half of this year amounted to $1.15 billion, while imports from China made up $9.8 billion.

In June of this year, Turkey's exports increased by 15.7 percent compared to the same month of last year, amounting to $13.4 billion. During this month, Turkish imports rose by 8.3 percent over the year and exceeded $16.3 billion.

Turkey's trade turnover amounted to over $174.1 billion in the first half of this year.

In 1H2020, Turkey's exports dropped by 15.1 percent compared to 1H2019, making up $75.2 billion, the ministry said.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's imports declined by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $98.8 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

