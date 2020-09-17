EU launches project to strengthen blood safety system in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The EU has launched a twinning project in Georgia, worth 1.3 million euros, to strengthen the blood safety system in Georgia, Trend reports via the EU.

This step will support public health policies and programs, particularly in the field of communicable diseases and blood transfusion.

The Georgian Health Ministry, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the National Public Health Laboratory of Lithuania, and the Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will implement the project.

The project also aims to revise and update laws in the field of blood safety and assess the blood banks.

Per the project, Lithuanian and Dutch specialists will assist Georgia in strengthening national capacity, reorganizing the blood transfusion service, creating new laboratory potential, and transitioning to a voluntary blood donation model.

Upcoming plans of the EU consider retraining human resources by experts from the project’s partner countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356