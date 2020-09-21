Kazakhstan’s Trade House to open in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Trade House was registered in Baku, Director General of the Trade House, Azerbaijani businessman Rufat Rzayev said, Trend reports referring to Kazakh Kazinform international news agency.

Among the goals of Kazakhstan’s Trade House is to increase the volumes of bilateral trade and to expand investment, trade and economic ties.

"During the meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov, the idea of creating Kazakhstan’s Trade House was proposed to me as I know the Kazakh and Azerbaijani markets because there was no such thing in Azerbaijan before,” Rzayev said. “Having considered all the pros and cons, I decided to cooperate.”

“The huge potential of economic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has not been fully realized,” Rzayev said. “Azerbaijan’s Trade House is already operating in Nur-Sultan."

While answering the question what the creation of Kazakhstan’s Trade House must bring, Rzayev said that the Kazakh products are not widely available in Azerbaijan, despite the qualitative goods are produced in Kazakhstan.

“At the initial stage, the Kazakh food, agricultural products and consumer goods will be showcased on the Azerbaijani market and afterwards, the products of the light industry and textile,” the director said.

Moreover, the director stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to render assistance and give consultations to the Kazakh enterprises on the business climate and investment projects in Azerbaijan.

“The Trade House can also work on the formation of proposals and recommendations to remove trade barriers and improve the conditions for doing business in the two countries,” Rzayev said.

"Kazakhstan’s Trade House will act as a dialogue platform for business circles of the two countries, organize the presentations of goods and services, exhibitions, business meetings,” the director said. “We are also ready to help the Kazakh partners in studying the supply and demand for their goods in the Azerbaijani market, in checking the ratings of legal entities, companies, in concluding the contracts."

"The idea itself was voiced even before the pandemic, but it took time to make a decision,” the director added. “The introduction of quarantine restrictions postponed the plans to open Kazakhstan’s Trading House. But, despite the restrictions, we continued to work as part of video meetings with the Kazakh manufacturers, exporters and registered a legal entity.”

“After the opening of direct flights, we will organize the visit of the Kazakh suppliers of products to Baku and an exhibition of goods for Azerbaijani partners and distributors,” the director said. “We plan to create a website and pages on social media."

---

