Turkey's chemicals exports to Georgia down

Business 26 September 2020 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's chemicals exports to Georgia down
Zarif urges multilateralism in fight against COVID-19
Zarif urges multilateralism in fight against COVID-19
Zarif arrived in Moscow
Zarif arrived in Moscow
Several UAVs and military helicopters handed over to Iranian Armed Forces
Several UAVs and military helicopters handed over to Iranian Armed Forces
Latest
Volume of food oil exported from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 13:42
Average monthly salary in Baku increases Finance 13:38
Member of Pakistani Senate: Ethno fascism of Armenia - menace to regional stability Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks decline Finance 13:20
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down Transport 13:19
Uzbek airport to buy accumulator batteries and agriculture tires via tender Tenders 13:11
Uzbek airport to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 13:11
China increases import of Turkish cars Business 12:59
Turkey's chemicals exports to Georgia down Business 12:59
Turkish gov't: Pashinyan's statement on Azerbaijan, Turkey - attempt to deceive world community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Philippines surpasses 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Other News 12:42
Azerbaijani delegation to UN: Armenian attempts to disguise unlawful actions by self-determination - fundamentally flawed Politics 12:30
Georgia increases export of apples Business 12:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenabat chemical plant develops co-op with country’s private sector Oil&Gas 11:59
Another rise in food prices expected in Georgia Business 11:56
Number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 11:51
Uzbek-Korean AO Uz-Dongwon opens tender for transport services Tenders 11:41
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian MFA's worthless statement can't deny truth said by President Aliyev Politics 11:40
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy software via tender Tenders 11:35
Uzbekistan to create its own COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 11:26
China's Changan Ford JV sales to grow this year, company official says Other News 10:59
Iranian currency rates for September 26 Finance 10:58
Georgia reports 296 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 10:58
Uzbek potash fertilizers export to Indonesia to be increased Business 10:58
Turkmenistan brings home its citizens from Turkey amid COVID-19 threat Transport 10:55
Russian’ Astrakhan interested in importing Turkmen textiles Business 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 48 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 55,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs Other News 09:36
Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs: sources Other News 08:57
Every 250th person on Earth already contracted coronavirus World 08:32
Latvia ready to provide access to its sea ports to Central Asian countries Transport 08:07
Uzbekistan reduces import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 08:03
Gakharia: Georgia is a part of European civilization Georgia 07:25
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:51
American Airlines to get $5.5 bn loan from US Treasury US 06:13
Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says Other News 05:35
Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 05:01
124 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN Other News 04:26
Seventeen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 03:45
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:18
FAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week US 02:29
UK pledges over $400 million for WHO, calls for end to 'ugly rifts' Europe 01:54
25 people killed in military plane crash in Ukraine (UPDATE) Other News 01:28
UAE reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 89,540 in total Arab World 00:33
Turkmen textile company reveales production volume Business 25 September 23:58
Coronavirus cases pass half-million mark in France Europe 25 September 23:37
Kazakhstan's export to Romania decreases amid COVID-19 Business 25 September 23:12
TRT World aires documentary on devastating effects of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 23:11
Inflow of Turkish labor migrants to France plunges to record low Turkey 25 September 23:11
Iran's trade with EU declines Business 25 September 23:01
Google to block election ads after November 3 US 25 September 22:55
Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London Europe 25 September 22:30
Turkmen textile company talks impact of COVID-19 on exports Business 25 September 22:06
Level of dollarization on individuals' bank deposits in Azerbaijan increase Finance 25 September 22:04
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of Sept.25 Business 25 September 22:03
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Turkey now under control, health minister assures Turkey 25 September 22:01
Azerbaijani president: According to our intelligence, very serious military training under way Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia is preparing for war Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Region has not become a safer place, unfortunately, situation is deteriorating Politics 25 September 21:44
US embassy in Azerbaijan urges to reconsider non-essential travel outside Absheron Peninsula Society 25 September 21:34
Global COVID-19 death toll could hit two million before vaccine in wide use: WHO Other News 25 September 21:24
'Intellectual Field' to allow stabilize production level in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 25 September 21:06
Iran's auto giants to talk over hybrid vehicles production Business 25 September 20:25
Azerbaijani ministry discloses volume of toxic emissions from cars Business 25 September 20:08
Georgian expert: Armenian authorities controlling separatist regime in Karabakh crossed red line Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 20:00
Azerbaijani minister of economy reviews activity of industrial enterprises in Ganja (PHOTO) Economy 25 September 19:50
Volume of maritime cargo transshipment from Portugal via Turkey disclosed Turkey 25 September 19:41
Tactical-special and combat training classes underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 25 September 19:26
EBRD and FAO to assist Georgia in field of agro tourism Business 25 September 19:24
Uzbekistan to be supplied with Russian coronavirus vaccines Uzbekistan 25 September 17:59
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to maintain Uzbek energy and water resources balance Oil&Gas 25 September 17:50
Azerbaijan’s Bakcell preparing discounts for teachers within project Economy 25 September 17:43
UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99% Europe 25 September 17:43
Kazakhstan's grain export volume revealed Business 25 September 17:37
Amazon hiring 150 employees in Israel US 25 September 17:33
Baku Higher Oil School on top of grade ranking among universities in Azerbaijan Society 25 September 17:30
Mortgage lending via state line in Azerbaijan up Finance 25 September 17:29
Russia leading exporter of polymer products to Turkmenistan Business 25 September 17:28
Volume of deposits up in Georgia Finance 25 September 17:15
September occupancies up in Georgian regional hotels Business 25 September 17:13
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism Tourism 25 September 17:06
Rates of dollarization on loans and deposits up in Georgia Finance 25 September 16:58
Volume of deposits in Azerbaijan grows Finance 25 September 16:53
Russia increases exports of frozen vegetables to Turkmenistan Business 25 September 16:53
Bakcell talks about network congestion and secure internet Economy 25 September 16:44
Azerbaijani banks increase lending to clients Finance 25 September 16:41
Iranian government is modernizing agriculture in Tehran Province Business 25 September 16:36
Italy lowers import of Turkish cars Turkey 25 September 16:34
Loans and deposits, expressed as percentage of GDP, increase in Georgia Finance 25 September 16:31
Netherlands increase export volume to Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 25 September 16:25
Georgian hazelnuts exports up Business 25 September 16:12
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining reveals 1H2020 income Business 25 September 16:07
Several industrial projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 25 September 16:06
Azerbaijan's Azexport portal to place insurance services Business 25 September 16:06
Sooner Armenia withdraws its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, sooner the conflict will be resolved (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 16:02
Moscow reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, highest since June 12 Russia 25 September 15:48
Azerbaijani schoolchildren perform successfully at 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO) Society 25 September 15:45
Azerbaijan confirms 137 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 September 15:35
ADB: Developed capital markets enhance financial stability in Azerbaijan Finance 25 September 15:35
All news