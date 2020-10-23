Kazakhstan increases exports to Denmark despite COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Denmark amounted to $51.3 million over the first seven months of 2020, compared to $36.6 million during the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Denmark in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 0.1 percent during the reporting period compared to 0.06 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Denmark amounted to $12.3 million over the period from January through July 2020, compared to $9.3 million during the same period of 2019

Denmark’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to 0.04 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 0.02 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Denmark amounted to nearly $38.9 over the reporting period, compared to $27.3 million during the same period of 2019.

Denmark’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s import amounted to 0.2 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 0.1 percent during the same period of 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $48.7 billion over the period from January through July 2020 which indicates a decrease from $54.5 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $28.6 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($33.03 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas imports amounted to $20.1 billion ($21.5 billion in 2019).

During the reporting period, the main articles of Kazakhstan and Denmark trade turnover were food products, agricultural products, as well as products of the chemical industry.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh