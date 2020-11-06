Iran declares production data for agricultural products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran produced about 27 million tons of vegetables in the last planting year (from September 23, 2019, to October 22, 2020), Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad and Director General of the ministry’s Fodder and Vegetable Production Bureau, Hossein Asghari said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Asghari, 3.3 million tons of onions were harvested from about 68,000 hectares of arable land during the reporting period.

At the same time, 5.5 million tons of potatoes were harvested from 149,000 hectares of arable lands in the last planting year, he added.

The deputy minister emphasized that 6.3 million tons of tomatoes were harvested from 130,000 hectares of arable land within the same period.

Asghari noted that also, 1.26 million tons of cucumbers were harvested from 45,000 hectares of arable land in the last planting year.

"Furthermore, 1.85 million tons of melon was harvested from 75,000 hectares of arable land, and 3.7 million tons of watermelon from 99,000 hectares over this period," he said.

The director-general stressed in addition, 50,000 tons of gourdcrops were harvested from 1.35 million hectares of arable land.

Asghari said that 5.5 million tons of greens were harvested from 198,000 hectares of arable land in the last planting year.

"Iran exported 3.5 million tons of vegetables worth $1.2 billion in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019, to March 20, 2020). These products have been exported to neighboring countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkey, Germany, and the countries around the Persian Gulf," he noted.