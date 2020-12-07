Turkmenistan appoints permanent representative to FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7

Turkmenistan has appointed a Permanent representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The corresponding decree defining the representative was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to the decree, the Ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyli Komekov was appointed permanent representative of Turkmenistan to the FAO.

As earlier, Giorgi Kvinikadze, Statistician, FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia told Trend, FAO’s main intervention in Turkmenistan currently focuses on integrated natural resources management (INRM) in drought-prone and salt-affected agricultural production landscapes.

“In this context, we aim to promote climate-smart agriculture practices and INRM technologies for local communities in challenging contexts, such as desert or mountainous, as well as salinized areas. The project provides practical training on new technologies to local communities in combating soil salinization in drought conditions,” said Kvinikadze.

Furthermore, Kvinikadze noted that the other FAO interventions in the subregion with Turkmenistan’s involvement focus on strengthening national capacities on locust management through the delivery of training sessions on locust surveys, control, and pesticide risk reduction, as well as related equipment.

“The intervention also supports regional cooperation, which is key to successfully manage such transboundary plant pests through information and experience exchange with the neighboring countries. This is in the context of severe damages caused by locust outbreaks in the subregion jeopardizing food security, economy, and rural livelihoods,” added Kvinikadze.

Besides these two fields, FAO also aims to strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan on fisheries and aquaculture, and land administration, including land cadastre.

