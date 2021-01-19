Iran prioritize clearance of strategic goods from Customs
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with delegation of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev
President Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for two plants in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, inaugurates sheet glass factory (PHOTO)
Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran