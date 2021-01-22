Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister

Business 22 January 2021 17:52 (UTC+04:00)
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The support for the revival of the Nagorno-Karabakh region must become a way of life, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports on Jan. 22.

“This process must be an integral part of the value system,” the minister added. "The Karabakh Revival Fund will build its activity in this sphere."

The Karabakh Revival Fund was established upon the decree of the Azerbaijani president dated January 4, 2021.

The fund will render financial support for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories and their transformation into a prosperous region with a stable economy, as well as attracting investments and developing partnership between the state and the private sector in this sphere, the necessary agitation in the country and abroad.

Earlier, the minister of economy announced about the ready-made concept of restoration and development of the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“The measures which are taken by the state to restore and develop the liberated territories, as well as the economic potential of these districts, will create the basis for attracting new local and foreign investments, mainly in the non-oil sector,” Jabbarov added.

Earlier, the minister also stressed that the measures are planned to be held in four stages to ensure an integrated approach to the restoration and development of the territories liberated from the occupation.

The initial stage includes the solution of management, security and infrastructure issues while the further stages include the functioning of social services, restructuring and development of the economy.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 17:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Abdurrakhmanli village of Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 17:45
Azercell is always leading with its exemplary service quality Society 17:44
Uzbekistan may consider temporary suspension of yarn exports Uzbekistan 17:43
Georgia reveals volume of domestic debt Finance 17:41
Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to U.S. COVID-19 program US 17:34
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 17:19
Azerbaijani President declared Nagorno-Karabakh status issue as left in past - MFA's comment on European Parliament's resolution Politics 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 15:40
Austrian Enhanced Resource Company talks about work plans in Azerbaijan for 2021 ICT 15:35
Azerbaijani banking community eyeing dev't of entrepreneurial ecosystem in liberated territories Economy 15:35
German government sees 2021 GDP growth of 3% Europe 15:23
Kazatomprom completes COVID-19 testing at its JV with French Orano Business 15:23
Introduction of Euro-5 diesel standard postponed in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:18
Azerbaijan studying Turkey's experience to create liberal electricity market Oil&Gas 15:12
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO) Other News 15:02
Volume of vegetable oil imported by Turkmenistan from EAEU revealed Business 15:01
Major foreign companies to support logistics and fulfillment center creation in Kazakhstan Business 14:59
Volkswagen operating profit drops by half in 2020 Europe 14:59
Azerbaijan discloses commercial banks' total share in GDP Finance 14:53
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op development serves economic well-being of region - MP Politics 14:49
Georgian government's action plan has direct, clear priorities - PM Business 14:35
Demand for dairy products of EAEU countries increases in Turkmenistan Business 14:35
Cotton fiber production increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:29
All preventive measures to be taken in connection with COVID-19 at Azerbaijani schools Society 14:26
Public Council under Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology to assess damage in liberated lands Society 14:25
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank talks government initiatives for restoring liberated territories Finance 14:21
Passenger traffic of Georgian airports significantly down Transport 14:21
Tutoring activity may be resumed in Azerbaijan soon - minister Society 14:09
Turkmenistan increases import of flour from EAEU Business 14:09
China's CEIC, China Reform set up $1.55 billion new energy fund Other News 14:08
Uzbekistan reduces gasoline production Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:03
Greenhouses construction underway at agro-industrial complex in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 13:59
Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk diversification of mutual trade Business 13:57
Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical complex eyes increasing its authorized capital Uzbekistan 13:55
Turkmenistan's fruit imports from EAEU increased Business 13:51
Azerbaijan to continue TV lessons until end of academic year Society 13:38
Minister talks possible date of kindergartens opening in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Education minister talks epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Russia bans import of tomatoes from more Azerbaijani producers Business 13:22
Armenian opposition rallying in front of parliament building Armenia 13:19
Hungary PM says too early to talk about lifting COVID-19 restrictions Europe 12:57
Education in Azerbaijani schools to begin in stages from February 1 Society 12:53
Georgia reports 903 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.22 Georgia 12:52
Kazakhstan's Kazakhmys boosts metals output, reveals plans for 2020 Business 12:52
UK keeping its borders open for now - environment minister Europe 12:40
Issue of banning tomato imports from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan under review - Azerbaijani FDA Business 12:32
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry Economy 12:31
Results of Second Karabakh War hard to accept for Armenia, says Russian expert Commentary 12:29
Azerbaijan names amount of compensation paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:24
Kazakhstan boosts 2020 passenger cars manufacturing despite COVID-19 Transport 12:24
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of electricity production up Oil&Gas 12:23
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 12:22
Georgian tangerines exports exceed preliminary forecasts Business 12:22
All news