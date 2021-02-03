EAEU development institutes implementing new mutually beneficial projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Cooperation of the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus (DBRD) OJSC with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Russian VEB.RF and Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC will enable implementing new mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, the DBRD told Trend.

On December 4, 2020, a solemn ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between development institutes of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) took place.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus OJSC Andrey Zhishkevich, Chairman of VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov and Chairman of the Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC Abay Sarkulov.

According to the DBRD, development institutions in their activities are focused on solving the most important and urgent economic problems.

The signed memorandum is expected to combine the unique competencies and experience of all development institutions of the EAEU and become a powerful synergistic impulse for a larger-scale interregional financial cooperation.

Such a close partnership in the foreseeable future will be embodied in the implementation of new mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, said the company.